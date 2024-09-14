Abbrea Capital LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

