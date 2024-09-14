Abbrea Capital LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after acquiring an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,747,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $251.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

