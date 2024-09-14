Abbrea Capital LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

