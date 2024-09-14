Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ opened at $129.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

