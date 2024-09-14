99,604 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $680,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

