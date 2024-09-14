7,000 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

