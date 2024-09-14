47,266 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

