3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.29.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.43.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

