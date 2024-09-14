3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in 3M by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.