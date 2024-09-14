3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $328.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

