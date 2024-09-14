37,622 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $104,273,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.03.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $228.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

