3,347 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $57.27 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $763.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.