31,266 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

