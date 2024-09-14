31,266 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $49.66.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.