1ST Source Bank Sells 786 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

