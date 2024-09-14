1ST Source Bank Sells 73 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.