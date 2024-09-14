1ST Source Bank Sells 460 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

