1ST Source Bank Has $8.35 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

