1ST Source Bank Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

