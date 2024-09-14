1ST Source Bank Buys 270 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Corteva by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

