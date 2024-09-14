1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,894,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

