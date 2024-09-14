180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About 180 Life Sciences
