180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed phase 2a and phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical trials for early-stage Dupuytren's Contracture; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

