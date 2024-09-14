16,154 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 210,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 99,897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CHX stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

