1,356 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,776,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 119,741 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,399,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QUS stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $156.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.56.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

