Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWF stock opened at $365.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

