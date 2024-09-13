Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 870 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 155,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $184.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.00. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

