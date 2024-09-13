Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 9,748 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 129.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

