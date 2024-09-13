Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 14,714 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.