Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

