Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,184 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $868.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $809.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.71.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

