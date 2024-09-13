Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $562.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

