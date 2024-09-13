Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 8,719 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ACN opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day moving average is $324.00. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $219.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.