ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.97%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

