Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

