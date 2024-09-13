Zebec Network Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $67.84 million and $11.48 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Zebec Network Token Profile
Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,472,369,193 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.
Buying and Selling Zebec Network
