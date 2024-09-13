Zcash Price Hits $29.82 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $29.82 or 0.00051187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $486.90 million and approximately $53.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

