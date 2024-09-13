Y.D. More Investments Ltd Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,105 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $124.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

