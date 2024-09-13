Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $133,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $169.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.