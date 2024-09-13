Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 54,444 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gilat Satellite Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,843 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

