Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,871 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $67.51 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

