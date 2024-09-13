Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,260 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,854,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

