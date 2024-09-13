Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $75,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $435,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 437,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
Shares of OMC opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $102.13.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
