Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 454.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

IHE opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

