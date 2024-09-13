Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $144.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.