Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 1,158 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 190.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 138.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.