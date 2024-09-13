Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $57.17 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

