XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $908,321.24

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $59.21 million and $908,321.24 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.93 or 1.00010415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00439628 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $889,278.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.