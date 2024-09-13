Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC increased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.