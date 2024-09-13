Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
XELB stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
