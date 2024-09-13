WPWealth LLP Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

