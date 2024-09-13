WPWealth LLP Takes $204,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Stock Up 4.0 %
AVGO stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
